Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12th 2025

The Gaziantep Stadium plays host to the 2024-25 Türkiye Kupasi final as Trabzonspor and Galatasaray go head-to-head for the cup crown on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting between the two sides within the space of four days after Okan Buruk’s side secured a 2-0 victory in their Super Lig clash at the weekend.
In a preview of the cup final, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray locked horns in the league last Saturday, with Abdulkerim Bardakci and Alvaro Morata scoring second-half goals to hand the Lions a 2-0 victory.
Before that, Fatih Tekke's men were on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions — picking up four wins and one draw — a run which has seen them rise to eighth place in the league table.
Trabzonspor now turn their focus to the Türkiye Kupasi, where they clinched top spot in Group A before edging out Bodrum and Goztepe en route to reaching a second final in the last two years.
With the win at the weekend, Galatasaray are now on the verge of clinching the Super League title as they sit eight points clear at the summit of the table with just three games to go.
Buruk’s side have picked up 27 wins and five draws from their 33 league matches so far, with their only league defeat coming on March 29, when they were beaten 2-1 by Besiktas at the Tupras.
With the league race all but wrapped up, the goal for Galatasaray will be to complete the domestic double. They will be backing themselves to get the job done on Wednesday as they take on an opposing side who have lost their last five meetings since August 2022.
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 29 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Trabzonspor have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.
- Galatasaray are on a run of five back-to-back victories over Tekke’s men, scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw in August 2022.
- Trabzonspor have failed to win 11 of their most recent 13 away matches, losing eight and claiming three draws since October 2024.
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Prediction
Trabzonspor are on the cusp of claiming a second cup crown within the space of two years and we expect them to go all out at the Gaziantep Stadium. However, they have their work cut out against a significantly superior Galatasaray side, and we fancy Buruk's men securing a sixth straight win in this fixture to clinch the silverware.
Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-3 Galatasaray
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win
Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (Buruk’s men have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Trabzonspor)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)