Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2022-23 

Trabzonspor will host Galatasaray at the Medical Park Stadium in the fourth matchday of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The hosts are coming a goalless draw against Copenhagen in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs. The stalemate saw them eliminated from Europe's premier club competition, sending them into the UEFA Europa League group stage instead.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Umraniyespor last weekend. Bafetimbi Gomis stepped off the bench to score the winner six minutes from time.

The victory helped the capital side climb to seventh spot in the points table, having garnered six points from three games. Trabzonspor are level on points with Galatasaray but an inferior goal difference places them two places below.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

This will be the 112th meeting between the two teams. Galatasaray have a better record, leading 49-37 in wins, while 25 fixtures have ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in January. Goals in the final six minutes from Anastasios Bakasetas and Edin Visca helped Trabzonspor claim a 2-1 comeback win en route to winning a seventh league crown.

Trabzonspor form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): W-L-W

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Trabzonspor

Edin Visca, Marek Hamsik, Bruno Peres and Serkan Asan are all unavailable due to injury. Anders Trondsen and Huseyin Turkmen are doubtful for the game.

Injured: Edin Visca, Marek Hamsik, Bruno Peres, Serkan Asan

Doubtful: Anders Trondsen, Huseyin Turkmen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Galatasaray

Fredrik Midtsjo and Leo Dubois have both been ruled out due to injury.

Injured: Fredrik Midtsjo, Leo Dubois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XIs

Trabzonspor (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Jens Stryer Larsen, Marc Bartra, Vitor Hugo, Eren Elmali; Abdulkadir Omur, Manolis Siopis, Enis Bardhi; Jean Evrard Kouassi, Andreas Cornelius, Mahmoud Trezeguet

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera (GK); Patrick van Aanholt, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Lucas Torreira, Sergio Oliveira; Kerem Akturkoglu, Emre Akbaba, Yunus Akgun; Haris Seferovic

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Trabzonspor have had a week to forget, culminating in their ouster from the UEFA Champions League. The Karadeniz Firtinasi are slight favourites to emerge victorious in front of their fans but have to be at their best to get anything against Galatasaray.

The visitors have been inconsistent over the last year, but their smart recruitment this summer means they are expected to compete for the title after a poor showing last term. Both teams have enough quality to find the back of the net, so the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-2 Galatasaray

