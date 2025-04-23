Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

A place in the Turkiye Kupasi final will be up for grabs when Trabzonspor and Goztepe lock horns on Thursday. Stanimir Stoilov’s men are winless in three visits to Papara Park as they seek their first final appearance since 1970.

Ad

Trabzonspor picked up three huge points in their push for European football as they secured a 1-0 victory over Adana Demirspor at the New Adana Stadium last Saturday.

Fatih Tekke’s side have picked up three wins in their last five league matches — a run that has seen them move into seventh-place in the table, eight points off fourth-placed Eyupspor.

Trabzonspor now turn their focus to the Turkiye Kupasi, where they finished first in Group A with seven points from a possible nine before picking up a 3-2 extra-time victory over Bodrum in the quarter-final on April 2.

Ad

Trending

Goztepe, meanwhile, have stormed through the cup semis in style, winning their five matches — including a 4-0 victory over Bucaspor in the qualifiers in December — scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

While Stoilov’s men are flying high in the cup, their league form is nothing to write home about, as they are winless in 11 Super Lig matches, losing five.

Goztepe return to the cup, where they have their sights on clinching their first title since 1970. But they must see off an opposing side unbeaten in seven of their last 10 meetings since September 2018.

Ad

Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Traabzonspor have eight wins in their last 17 meetings with Goztepe, losing fivce.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in all but one of their last 13 home matches across competitions, winning 10, since November.

Goztepe have won two of their most recent eight away games, losing four, since January.

Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Prediction

Given the stakes involved, expect both sides to go all out at Papara Park as they look to reach the final. However, Tekke’s men should make the most of their home advantage and emerge victorious.

Ad

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Goztepe

Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More