Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

A place in the Turkiye Kupasi final will be up for grabs when Trabzonspor and Goztepe lock horns on Thursday. Stanimir Stoilov’s men are winless in three visits to Papara Park as they seek their first final appearance since 1970.
Trabzonspor picked up three huge points in their push for European football as they secured a 1-0 victory over Adana Demirspor at the New Adana Stadium last Saturday.
Fatih Tekke’s side have picked up three wins in their last five league matches — a run that has seen them move into seventh-place in the table, eight points off fourth-placed Eyupspor.
Trabzonspor now turn their focus to the Turkiye Kupasi, where they finished first in Group A with seven points from a possible nine before picking up a 3-2 extra-time victory over Bodrum in the quarter-final on April 2.
Goztepe, meanwhile, have stormed through the cup semis in style, winning their five matches — including a 4-0 victory over Bucaspor in the qualifiers in December — scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets.
While Stoilov’s men are flying high in the cup, their league form is nothing to write home about, as they are winless in 11 Super Lig matches, losing five.
Goztepe return to the cup, where they have their sights on clinching their first title since 1970. But they must see off an opposing side unbeaten in seven of their last 10 meetings since September 2018.
Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Traabzonspor have eight wins in their last 17 meetings with Goztepe, losing fivce.
- Trabzonspor are unbeaten in all but one of their last 13 home matches across competitions, winning 10, since November.
- Goztepe have won two of their most recent eight away games, losing four, since January.
Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Prediction
Given the stakes involved, expect both sides to go all out at Papara Park as they look to reach the final. However, Tekke’s men should make the most of their home advantage and emerge victorious.
Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Goztepe
Trabzonspor vs Goztepe Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Trabzonspor to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)