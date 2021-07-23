Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Trabzonspor are set to play Istanbul Basaksehir tomorrow at the TFF Riva Facility in a friendly fixture.
Trabzonspor come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bandirmaspor yesterday in a friendly game. A first-half goal from Cape Verde international Djaniny ensured victory for Trabzonspor.
Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, last played an official game in May, when they beat Caykur Rizespor 2-0. A brace from Serbian forward Danijel Aleksic sealed the deal for Istanbul Basaksehir.
Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head
In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Trabzonspor hold the advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn eight.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Trabzonspor beating Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0. A second-half goal from forward Yusuf Sari secured the win for Trabzonspor. Istanbul Basaksehir had Brazilian right-back Rafael sent off late in the second-half.
Trabzonspor form guide: yet to play
Istanbul Basaksehir form guide: yet to play
Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News
Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor have no known injury issues and manager Abdullah Avci is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Istanbul Basaksehir
Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir manager Aykut Kocaman will be unable to call upon the services of Belgium international Nacer Chadli, while there are doubts over the availability of French striker Enzo Crivelli and Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu.
Injured: Nacer Chadli
Doubtful: Azubuike Okechukwu, Enzo Crivelli
Suspended: None
Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI
Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Erce Kardesler, Bruno Peres, Edgar Ie, Huseyin Turkmen, Anders Trondsen, Flavio, Yunus Malli, Anastasios Bakasetas, Gervinho, Yusuf Sari, Bengali-Fode Koita
Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-3-3): Volkan Babacan, Rafael, Leo Duarte, Ravil Tagir, Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Peter Zulj, Danijel Aleksic, Edin Visca, Ahmed Kutucu, Mete Kaan Demir
Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction
Trabzonspor finished 4th in the Super Lig last season. They have recruited the likes of Gervinho and Marek Hamsik this summer, and have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth. Sorloth made a considerable impact during his sole season at the club and his held in high regard by the fans.
Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, finished 12th in the league last season. They have signed striker Ahmed Kutucu from Schalke and he could prove to be an important acquisition.
Trabzonspor should be able to edge past Istanbul Basaksehir.
Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-0 Istanbul Basaksehir
