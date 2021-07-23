Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Trabzonspor are set to play Istanbul Basaksehir tomorrow at the TFF Riva Facility in a friendly fixture.

Trabzonspor come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bandirmaspor yesterday in a friendly game. A first-half goal from Cape Verde international Djaniny ensured victory for Trabzonspor.

Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, last played an official game in May, when they beat Caykur Rizespor 2-0. A brace from Serbian forward Danijel Aleksic sealed the deal for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Trabzonspor hold the advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn eight.

We win 1-0 the friendly match against Bandırmaspor. Our goal is scored by Djaniny.#Trabzonspor 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/gUrWa1GO85 — Trabzonspor Club (@Trabzonspor_EN_) July 22, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Trabzonspor beating Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0. A second-half goal from forward Yusuf Sari secured the win for Trabzonspor. Istanbul Basaksehir had Brazilian right-back Rafael sent off late in the second-half.

Trabzonspor form guide: yet to play

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide: yet to play

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor have no known injury issues and manager Abdullah Avci is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Istanbul Basaksehir

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir manager Aykut Kocaman will be unable to call upon the services of Belgium international Nacer Chadli, while there are doubts over the availability of French striker Enzo Crivelli and Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu.

Injured: Nacer Chadli

Doubtful: Azubuike Okechukwu, Enzo Crivelli

Suspended: None

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Erce Kardesler, Bruno Peres, Edgar Ie, Huseyin Turkmen, Anders Trondsen, Flavio, Yunus Malli, Anastasios Bakasetas, Gervinho, Yusuf Sari, Bengali-Fode Koita

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-3-3): Volkan Babacan, Rafael, Leo Duarte, Ravil Tagir, Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Peter Zulj, Danijel Aleksic, Edin Visca, Ahmed Kutucu, Mete Kaan Demir

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Trabzonspor finished 4th in the Super Lig last season. They have recruited the likes of Gervinho and Marek Hamsik this summer, and have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth. Sorloth made a considerable impact during his sole season at the club and his held in high regard by the fans.

Alexander Sørloth had over 3 million comments on his latest Instagram post from Trabzonspor fans, asking him to return to the club.



He had to ask them to stop. Turkish fans are something else 😅🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/XZqBddxDHZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2021

Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, finished 12th in the league last season. They have signed striker Ahmed Kutucu from Schalke and he could prove to be an important acquisition.

Trabzonspor should be able to edge past Istanbul Basaksehir.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Abhinav Anand