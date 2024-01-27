Action continues in round 23 of the Turkish Super Lig when Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa square off at Papara Park on Monday (January 29).

Following a 5-1 victory in September’s reverse fixture, Abdullah Avci’s men will head into the weekend looking to complete a second league double over the visitors in three seasons.

Trabzonspor were left empty handed for a second game following 1-0 loss to Caykur Rizespor on Thursday. That followed a 5-1 thrashing to Galatasaray on January 21, which snapped their seven-game unbeaten run.

Despite their recent slump in form, Trabzonspor are on course for a place in Europe, as they sit fourth in the Super Lig with 37 points from 22 games.

Kasimpsa, meanwhile, were sent crashing back down to earth, slumping to a 3-2 defeat to Pendikspor at the Pendik Stadium on Tuesday. Before that, Sami Ugurlu’s side had snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Hatayspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on January 20.

With 29 points from 22 games, Kasimpasa are eighth in the league table but could move level with sixth-placed Antalyaspor with all three points.

Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 meetings across competitions, Trabzspor have 15 wins and six losses against Kasimpasa.

Trabzonspor are winless in three Super Lig games, losing twice, since a 2-1 victory over Samsunspor on January 11.

Kasimpasa have one win in seven away games, losing five, since November.

Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa Prediction

While Trabzonspor have struggled to get going recently, they will back themselves against a Kasimpasa side who have lost four of their last five games. Expect the hosts will return to winning ways and continue their push for European football.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-0 Kasimpasa

Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Trabzonspor’s last nine games.)