Trabzonspor vs Kasımpasa prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

Two Turkish Super Lig outfits will trade tackles in a friendly, with Trabzonspor taking on Kasımpasa on Monday.

Tranzonspor come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 friendly victory over another Turkish side, Bandirmaspor, on Thursday. Djaniny scored the game-winner in the 34th minute. They are due to take on Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.

Kasımpasa were on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat to Fenerbache in a friendly on Wednesday. Yusuf Erdogan scored what proved to be a consolation from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Both sides will use this game to continue their preparations ahead of the resumption of competitive football in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor vs Kasımpasa Head-to-Head

Trabzonspor have 11 wins from their last 25 matches against Kasimpasa. Eight previous matches ended in a draw, while Kasımpasa have six wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in March. Djaniny and Anastasios Bakasetas scored in each half to give Trabzonspor a 2-1 away win.

Trabzonspor ended the last campaign with a 12-game unbeaten run. They have followed that up with two wins from their two pre-season friendlies so far. Kasımpasa have lost two of their three friendlies.

Trabzonspor form guide (friendlies): W-W

Kasımpasa form guide (friendlies): L-W-L

Trabzonspor vs Kasımpasa Team News

Trabzonspor

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Trabzonspor.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kasımpasa

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Kasımpasa.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Trabzonspor vs Kasımpasa Predicted XI

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Erce Kardesler (GK); Anders Trondsen, Vitor Hugo, Edgar le, Bruno Peres; Yunus Malli, Berat Ozdemir; Anthony Nwakaeme, Gervinho, Anastasios Bakasetas; Djaniny

Kasımpasa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Harun Takin (GK); Ben Ouanes, Tomas Brecka, Tarkan Serbest, Mehmet Yildirim; Mickael Tirpan, Haris Hajradinovic; Ahmet Engin, Michal Travnik, Yusuf Erdogan; Arda Bulut

Trabzonspor vs Kasımpasa Prediction

Trabzonspor's good run of form means they will fancy their chances of keeping their form going with a win. Kasımpasa have been a bit inconsistent but they can take advantage if given an opportunity.

Both sides are naturally attack-minded and the fact that this is a friendly could increase goalmouth action. We are predicting a victory for Trabzonspor, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Kasımpasa

