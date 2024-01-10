Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11th 2024

The action continues in the Turkish Super Lig as Trabzonspor and Samsunspor go head to head at Papara Park on Thursday.

Markus Gisdol’s men will head into the midweek clash desperate to get one over the home side, having lost their last three meetings since January 2012.

Trabzonspor kicked off the new year on a high as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Ankaragucu at the Eryaman Stadium last Saturday.

Abdullah Avci’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 3-1 victory over Corum FK in the Turkish Cup fourth round on December 6.

With 33 points from 18 matches, Trabzonspor are currently third in the Super Lig table, just one point above fourth-placed Besiktas.

Samsunspor, on the other hand, resumed their quest to beat the drop as they scraped a 1-0 victory over Fatih Karagumruk in their first game of the year.

This followed a 3-1 Christmas Day defeat at the hands of Alanyaspor which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 18 points from 18 matches, Samsunspor are currently 17th in the league table but could move level with 13th-placed Ankaragucu with all three points on Thursday.

Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Trabzonspor boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Samsunspor have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Trabzonspor are on a three-game winning streak against Gisdol’s side — scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets — and are unbeaten in the last five meetings since March 2006.

Samsunspor currently hold the division’s second-worst away record, having picked up just four points in their nine games on the road so far.

Trabzonspor have won all but one of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Basaksehir on December 23 being the exception.

Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Prediction

Having just crossed the midway point of the season, Trabzonspor and Samsunspor find themselves at opposite ends of the table, with visitors hovering around the danger zone. While we expect Gisdol’s men to put up a fight, we are backing the hosts to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Samsunspor

Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Samsunspor’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the hosts’ last eight games)