Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2025

Trabzonspor will host Sivasspor at Akyazi Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have endured an overall disappointing season but remain hopeful of turning a corner in the second half of the campaign as they sit mid-table in 10th place with 22 points from 18 matches.

They picked up an empathic 5-0 victory over Antalyaspor in their last league outing featuring goals from three different players including right-back Pedro Malheiro who netted an outstanding hat-trick.

Like their midweek opponents, Sivasspor have failed to perform this season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Bulent Uygun. They played out a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor in their last match, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Bengali-Fode Koita strike before their opponents leveled the scores early in the second half.

The visitors sit just outside the drop zone in 15th place with 20 points. They are, however, just two points behind the Trabzon outfit and will leapfrog them with a win on Monday.

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Trabzonspor and Sivasspor. The home side have won 20 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 13 times.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

All five of Trabzonspor's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sivasspor have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Prediction

Trabzonspor have won three of their last four matches after winning just one of their previous seven. They have been brilliant on home turf of late, losing just one of their last 10 and will head into Monday's clash as clear favorites.

Sivasspor are winless in their last three games and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the year on Monday. They have, however, lost their last three away league games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-0 Sivasspor

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

