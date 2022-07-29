Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Cup final 2022

Trabzonspor and Sivasspor will go head-to-head in the Turkish Super League final on Saturday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Abdullah Avci's side clinched the Super Lig last season, while the Sivas outfit claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kayserispor in the Turkish Cup final.

It was Trabzonspor's first Turkish Super Lig title since 1984, picking up 81 points from 38 games to finish eight points above second-placed Fenerbahce.

Their stellar campaign was owing to their impressive run on home turf, where they went unbeaten, claiming 12 wins and seven draws in 19 games. Trabzonspor, though, head into the Super League final winless in their last three outings after picking up one draw and losing two of their pre-season friendlies.

Meanwhile, Sivasspor secured a tenth-placed finish in the Super Lig last season, picking up 54 points from 38 games.

However, manager Rıza Calimbay inked his name in club history, as he guided the Sivas-based outfit to their first Turkish Cup title courtesy following a 3-2 win over Kayserispor in the final in May.

Sivasspor are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss to Kasimpasa in May.

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head

With 17 wins in the last 36 meetings between the two teams, Trabzonspor hold an upper hand in his fixture. Sivtasspor have picked up ten wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Trabzonspor Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L.

Sivasspor Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W.

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Team News

Trabzonspor

Huseyin Turkmen (muscle), Bruno Peres (ACL) and Serkan Asan (meniscus) are recuperating from injuries and will sit out this clash.

Injured: Huseyin Turkmen, Bruno Peres, Serkan Asan.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sivasspor

Rıza Calimbay’s side head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Predicted XIs

Trabzonspor (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakır; Jens Stryger Larsen, Vitor Hugo, Berat Ayberk Ozdemir, Evren Eren Elmali; Dorukhan Tokoz, Marek Hamsik; Edin Visca, Anastasios Bakasetas, Trezeguet; Andreas Cornelius.

Sivasspor (4-2-3-1): Ali Sasal Vural; Dimitris Goutas, Aaron Appindangoye, Caner Osmanpasa, Ugur Ciftci; Fredrik Ulvestad, Hakan Arslan; Erdogan Yesilyurt, Armin Derlek, Max Gradel; Mustapha Yatabare.

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor Prediction

With the Super Cup title up for grabs, a thrilling showdown with both sides taking the game to each other could ensue. Trabzonspor boast a superior squad and should extend their fine record against Sivasspor by claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Sivasspor.

