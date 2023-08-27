Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Tranmere Rovers host Leicester City at Prenton Park on Tuesday (August 29) in the Carabao Cup second round.

The hosts have had their struggles in League One this season, finding themselves just outside the drop zone. Tranmere lost 2-1 to Notts County in their last game, finding themselves two goals down before Josh Hawkes came off the bench to score a late consolation.

Leicester, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under manager Enzo Maresca as they seek an immediate return to the top flight. They beat Rotherham United 2-1 on Saturday, with 21-year-old Kasey McAteer starring with a brace,

The Foxes beat Burton Albion 2-0 in the opening round of the domestic cup,

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th competitive meeting between the two teams, with Tranmere trailing 7-4.

The two sides last faced off in a League One clash in 2009, which Tranmere won 2-0, ending a three-game winless run in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Leicester have scored in seven of their last eight games.

Tranmere last made it past the Carabao Cup second round in the 2013-14 campaign, They saw off Mansfield and Bolton Wanderers in the first two rounds before losing to Stoke City.

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City Prediction

Tranmere are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last six games across competitions. They have lost three of their last four home games.

Leicester, meanwhile, are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in seven competitive outings. They're the overwhelming favourites and should win comfortably.

Prediction: Tranmere 1-3 Leicester

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Tranmere's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)