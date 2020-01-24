Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 23:31 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Burnley FC - Premier League

League One Tranmere Rovers booked a lucrative fourth-round FA Cup meeting against Manchester United after sealing a famous 2-1 victory over Premier League opposition Watford in their FA Cup third round replay at Prenton Park on Thursday.

The third-tier outfit had secured an unlikely 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road in the original tie - coming from three goals down - and needed another 120 minutes of action to settle the encounter in their delayed rematch.

Tranmere, who are currently languishing in 21st position in England's third-tier, will embrace the visit of 12-time FA Cup holders United and their beleaguered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is under massive pressure to return the club to its heydays.

Solskjaer - a former cult hero in his playing days at Old Trafford - has overseen United's worst season in Premier League history up to this juncture.

The Red Devils' total of 34 points from 24 games is their lowest return of any league season since the Premiership's inception in 1992/93. Their midweek defeat to Burnley saw a massive flux of disgruntled home supporters leaving before the 90th-minute and directing chants to the club's owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

United, with all their mystique and stature, are now in their lowest point in a very rocky season. With tough set of fixtures coming up in the next month, surely, a defeat against Tranmere Rovers is not playing in Solskjaer's mind.

Tranmere vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

This will be a first-ever meeting between Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United in the FA Cup. The only previous contest in the competition between these two clubs came in League Cup during the 1976-77 season, where United won 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United just once in their last 52 FA Cup matches against sides outside the top-flight. It was a 1-0 home loss to then League One outfit Leeds United in 2010.

Tranmere Rovers form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Advertisement

Manchester United form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Tranmere vs Manchester United Team News

Striker Paul Mullin is likely to start for Tranmere on Sunday after scoring in both matches against Watford including the crucial winner in Thursday's replay. Rovers could name the same side that beat Watford with Mullin expected to lead the line.

Manchester United will be without their talisman Marcus Rashford due to long-term injury, although defender Eric Bailly is likely to return. Victor Lindelof missed the defeat to Burnley due to illness, but he is available again.

Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe are definitely out.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe

Tranmere vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI: Sergio Romero, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Andreas Perreira.

Tranmere vs Manchester United Prediction

The Prenton Park pitch will be a huge talking-point in the run-up to the match, with two matches already postponed in recent weeks due to inclement weather. However, United and Solskjaer should have no excuses as the gulf in class between these clubs is incomparable. Expect the Red Devils to return to winning ways in a hard-fought victory.

Verdict: Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Manchester United