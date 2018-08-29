Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Transfer activities that could take place at Barcelona before the deadline this summer

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Feature
1.34K   //    29 Aug 2018, 11:34 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
FC Barcelona

It has been another busy transfer window for La Liga champions, FC Barcelona as they aim to build upon the success they achieved in the previous season by strengthening major areas of their squad against the new campaign.

The Catalans have done really well in the transfer market this summer, offloading the likes of Andres Iniesta, Paulinho Bezerra, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes, Pablo Alcacer and Yerry Mina as well as reinforcing their squad with other fantastic players including the likes of Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal.

However, Barcelona's business in the transfer market is yet to be over this summer, with further deals still expected to materialize before the deadline. Therefore let's explore the transfer activities that could take place at the Nou Camp before the window shuts:

Possible exits

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
Rafinha Alcantara could be on the move this summer

Below are superstars that could take the exit route from the Catalan capital before the transfer deadline this summer:

Rafinha Alcantara: After spending the previous season on loan, Rafinha could be on the move once again despite putting up a couple of decent displays for Barcelona during the International Champions Cup recently.

If the reports are to be believed, the midfielder could depart the Catalan Capital this season and seal a loan move to join either of Real Betis or Benfica till the end of the campaign. 

Munir El Haddadi: Munir is another Barcelona superstar who could go on a loan move this summer. The striker has failed to earn Ernesto Valverde's trust as the backup striker at Camp Nou and is expected to leave for another year before the transfer window shuts this summer.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old could end up at Sevilla this summer, with rumors emerging that the player is close to sealing the transfer.

Possible Signings

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Adrien Rabiot has topped Barcelona's wishlist throughout transfer window this summer

Below are superstars that could possibly switch to the Nou Camp before the transfer window shuts this summer:

Timo Werner: The early struggles of Luis Suarez has forced Barcelona to consider signing another striker this summer and the Catalans have reportedly identified RB Leipzig superstar, Timo Werner as the man strengthen their attack. 

Should they make the move, they will need to cough out a massive fee to lure the Bundesliga superstar to Camp Nou this summer - although it will depend on Luis Suarez's form.

Frankie De Jong: Barcelona have been linked with the Dutch midfielder all summer but signing him will depend on Ajax's outcome in the UEFA Champions League playoffs. 

If The Lancers fail to qualify for the tournament, the Catalans will be able to sign the player but they would need to meet his 50 million price-tag to get his signature.

Marcos Alonso: Although Barcelona promoted Juan Miranda to replace Lucas Digne who left for Everton this summer, the youngster is still inexperienced and the Catalans are looking to sign a better option for the role.

Chelsea superstar, Marcos Alonso has emerged as a top target, with La Blaugrana eyeing a smart deal for the Spaniard before the deadline.

Adrien Rabiot: Paris Saint Germain superstar, Adrien Rabiot has been a top target on Barcelona's wishlist throughout the summer as the La Liga champions aim to strengthen their midfield following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho recently.

Even though speculations slowed down a bit in the past few weeks, the Catalans have not lost their interest in the superstar and a €40 million deal could be finalized before the end of the transfer window. 

