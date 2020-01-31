×
Transfer Deadline Day: Borussia Dortmund's Bruun Larsen heads to Hoffenheim

Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 31 Jan 2020, 23:44 IST

Jacob Bruun Larsen
Jacob Bruun Larsen

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, as officially announced by the club. The attacker penned a deal until 2024 with his new club.

Larsen came through the ranks of Dortmund's youth teams before a half-season loan spell at VfB Stuttgart. The 24-year-old failed to seal a consistent spot in the Germans' playing XI and has played 41 times for the club, scoring just 3 goals and assisting 5. Larsen has clocked just 158 minutes of football across all competitions this season and has made 9 appearances, managing just one assist and no goals during this period.

New arrivals and a host of stellar names in the positions occupied by Larsen have all led to a severe lack of playing opportunities for the Dane.

After being linked to both AFC Bournemouth and Eintracht Frankfurt over the last few months, his future has finally been resolved. Hoffenheim chief Alexander Rosen was pleased with the signing made by his club and heaped praise on the Danish attacker, saying,

"Jacob is an extremely talented, flexible offensive player who can play in different positions. He is very fast, a good dribbler and dangerous in front of goal."

Larsen is set to link up with fellow Danish player Robert Skov at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Published 31 Jan 2020, 23:44 IST
Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Football TSG Hoffenheim Football Jacob Bruun Larsen Borussia Dortmund Transfer News
