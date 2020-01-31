Transfer Deadline Day: Josh King could move to Manchester United if Bournemouth find replacement in time

Josh King in action for AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United's search for a striker continues as David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that former AFC Bournemouth's Josh King could be set for a return to Old Trafford if the Cherries manage to find a replacement for the forward before the transfer deadline. Sky Sports reported something along the same lines to further back up the claim.

King was signed by United over a decade ago but never managed a first-team appearance for the club before being shipped out on loan. The Norwegian forward has 3 goals and 2 assists to his name in 16 appearances. One of his 3 goals came coincidentally against his former club when Bournemouth hosted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at the Vitality Stadium.

Josh King wants the proposed transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester United to happen and is ready to head north if an agreement can be reached between the clubs @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #AFCB https://t.co/zCMPShAokj — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2020

Marcus Rashford's double back stress fracture has ruled him out of action for a couple of months, interrupting a superb season on an individual note, having scored 14 and registering 4 assists in 22 Premier League games up until his injury. With the season entering the business end, United appear to have a dearth of attackers to rely on consistently for goals, especially with the untimely injury to the 22-year-old star forward.

The Red Devils unfortunately face a race against time as the transfer deadline is set to shut in just a few hours from the time of writing. Apart from King, United have also been linked to a host of other forwards including the likes of Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Teemu Pukki, Odion Ighalo and more.