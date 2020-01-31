Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United target last gasp moves for Josh King and Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo is on Manchester United's radar

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United's move for Josh King has hit a snag and although it could still be completed before the conclusion of the January transfer window, former Watford striker Odion Ighalo is amongst the candidates being considered as an alternative to the Norwegian.

King, who graduated from the Red Devils academy, is being eyed up on a loan deal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are short-staffed upfront. With Marcus Rashford injured, Anthony Martial is only fit striker available at the club, due to which they've had to resort to last-minute reinforcements.

Man Utd preference on Josh King was always a loan and although a permanent deal was discussed no agreement could be reached. A striker into #MUFC on loan is still possible & sources suggest that could well be ex-Watford forward Odion Ighalo @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/JsZSmCIYUC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2020

The Old Trafford outfit have been frustrated in their efforts to sign Krzysztof Piatek, Moussa Dembele, Edinson Cavani, Islam Slimani and Erling Haaland among other and King's Norwegian connection coupled with the fact that he is a United academy graduate has made the deal a tantalizing prospect.

While the Red Devils are only interested in signing King on loan, Bournemouth are believed to be keen on keeping hold of their star man, as the Cherries are amidst a relegation battle and it remains to be seen if they agree a last-minute deal with the record English champions.

In the meanwhile, Ighalo, who is currently plying his trade with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, has emerged as an option for the club and could be drafted in as a short-term fix.