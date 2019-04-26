×
Messi asks Barcelona not to sign top transfer target, Real Madrid confident of signing £255 million duo in the summer and more: Transfer News, 26 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
511   //    26 Apr 2019, 19:19 IST

Lionel Messi has put in a peculiar request at Barcelona
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are only weeks away from the summer transfer window and the rumour mill has been buzzing. We are expecting to see one of the most exciting transfer windows in recent times with several top clubs across Europe expected to undergo massive changes over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 26 April 2019.

Marco Asensio's agent claims they rejected massive bids for the Spaniard

Marco Asensio in action for Real Madrid
Marco Asensio made quite an impact when he first made his breakthrough to the big stage. However, his influence has waned in his sophomore professional year for Real Madrid. He remains a top player who is the subject of interest of several top clubs across Europe. But it remains to be seen whether or not clubs will break the bank in order to sign him up.

Meanwhile, Asensio's agent has been making some tall claims regarding Asensio's valuation and his future at Real Madrid. Asensio's agent Horacio Gaggioli revealed to ESPN that Real Madrid received offers close to €180 million for the Spaniard but chose to reject them.

"Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150m and €180m, but Madrid did not want to listen to them," 
"There is always interest in Marco from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is.
"But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too."
