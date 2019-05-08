×
Transfer news: 5 top footballers available at a bargain next season

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
518   //    08 May 2019, 08:04 IST

Gareth Bale, David de Gea, and Neymar could be on a move during the summer transfer window.
Gareth Bale, David de Gea, and Neymar could be on a move during the summer transfer window.

With the summer transfer window just on the horizon, football clubs have started to make a blueprint for the upcoming extravaganza.

A number of big clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal struggled with their performances this season and will be looking forward to strengthing their squads for the next campaign.

We are likely to see a number of transfer records breaking during the summer months, however, there are number of big stars who are unsettled at their current clubs and will be availiable on a cut price deal during the summer transfer window.

Right on this note, here's a list of five top footballers who will be available at a bargain price next season.

#5 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale failed to make the sort of impact he would have liked at the Bernabeu Stadium
Gareth Bale failed to make the sort of impact he would have liked at the Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid spent a then world record fee of £85 million to sign Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. However, the Welshman struggled with injuries and bad form throughout his Bernabeu career and never managed to make the sort of impact he would have wanted.

The Welshman has played 29 LaLiga games this season and contributed just eight goals and three assists. He was touted to take the center stage at the club following the departure of Cristinao Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, but he failed to live up to the expectations.

According to the recent reports, Los Blancos' manager, Zinedine Zidane told the former Tottenham Hotspur man that he is not a part of his plans at the club and can leave for the greener pastures during the summer transfer window.

1 / 5 NEXT
