Manchester United told to pay £60m to sign top target, big update on Real Madrid star, and more Transfer News: 5th August 2018

Amit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.05K   //    05 Aug 2018, 23:25 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Will he get his man?

Hello and welcome to the Daily transfer roundup for the day. With the Premier League transfer deadline coming up, we could see quite a few English sides getting their deals done in the coming days.

So let’s dive right in and see what made the headlines today. 

Premier League

Manchester United close in on Toby Alderweireld

The Belgian has been linked with an exit even before the previous season ended. He has a complicated clause on his contract that says Spurs can extend his deal to 2020, but he will be available for a fee of £25m. His current contract runs till 2019 and the North Londoners want to get rid of him for a good fee.

Manchester United have been linked with the Belgian as Jose Mourinho is looking for a new centre-back. According to Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast host Pete Graves, Manchester United will eventually sign Alderweireld.

Graves stated, "It's been lingering around for too long now - even going well back into last season. When he came back from injury he didn't get back in the side.

"Spurs will know that this is a chance to make money on him.

"I don't know what the fee would be but I suggest in the region of £50m and everyone would get good business."

Daniel Levy wants a fee of £60m for Alderweireld, so that would make him United most expensive defensive acquisition.

Arsenal forward’s agent speaks up

A day ago, reports emerged that Arsenal forward Lucas Perez was set to leave the Gunners for Sporting Lisbon as Unai Emery had accepted a bid from the Portuguese side.

Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, his agent, however, stated that there have been no talks yet, ‘I have never spoken with anyone about Sporting.’

Perez was out of favour under the previous manager Arsene Wenger but there is hope of him playing a role under new manager Unai Emery. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Toby Alderweireld Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Amit Mishra
ANALYST
