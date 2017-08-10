Manchester United to sign two players before deadline day and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 10th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 10 Aug 2017, 23:25 IST

Jose Mourinho is forming a title winning squad at Manchester United

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 10, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester United to make two more signings before deadline day

Sources close to the red half of Manchester have revealed that Jose Mourinho is working hard to add two more players to his squad before the 1st of September. A left back and a winger are high on Manchester United's wishlist, with the likes of Ivan Perisic and Danny Rose set to be targeted in the coming days.

United are willing to spend £50 million on Perisic and are set to contact Inter Milan soon. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Rose after seeing his interview last night and feel that the full back can be lured to Old Trafford for the right price.

Tottenham Hotspur closing in on first signing of the summer

According to the BBC, Spurs have identified Davinson Sanchez, the young Ajax centre back, as a top target. The North London side have not made a single signing so far in the summer but that is expected to change soon with director of football, Daniel Levy, set to make a £35 million bid for the central defender.

Sanchez is considered one of the brightest Ajax prospects at the moment and might prove to be a long term option for the Lilywhites.