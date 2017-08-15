Arsenal plot sensational swap deal with Real Madrid and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 15th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 15 Aug 2017, 23:56 IST

Arsene Wenger is plotting a sensational swap deal

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 15, 2017:

Premier League

Arsenal to offer Alexis Sanchez for Karim Benzema

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have finally given up on keeping Alexis Sanchez at the club against his will. But the Gunners do not want to sell him to a direct rival and hence have offered him to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been in the market for a world-class player this summer but have not tasted success yet. While they have been admirers of Sanchez, the catch is that Arsenal have demanded Karim Benzema in exchange for the 28-year-old.

Zinedine Zidane might approve of this deal as it will provide the likes of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez more game time.

Chelsea close to signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Blues are reportedly closing in on wantaway Arsenal attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and have tabled a bid of £35 million. Arsenal do not want to sell Chamberlain but the player is keen on a move, according to Evening Standard. The 23-year-old has just one year left on his contract and has refused to sign an extension.