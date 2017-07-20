FC Barcelona legend to leave for PSG and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 20th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 20 Jul 2017, 20:31 IST

Andres Iniesta might leave FC Barcelona this summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 20, 2017:

La Liga

Andres Iniesta wanted by Paris Saint-Germain

The Spanish legend has seen his playing time curtailed in the past few months and he feels that things will only get worse if he stays at the Camp Nou.

Iniesta is ready to leave Barcelona this summer and Don Balon claims that PSG are the favourites to sign him. The Parisians' boss Unai Emery is a huge fan of the Spaniard and will offer him a two-year deal to come to France.

But the Catalans will only sell the veteran if they get their hands on long term target, Marco Verratti.

Atletico Madrid will not sign Diego Costa

The Colchoneros president Enrique Cerezo has stated that Atletico Madrid will not make a move for Diego Costa this summer. Cerezo said, "Diego Costa is a great player, he is magnificent. But at the moment, he is a Chelsea player and you know that we cannot sign him.

"I have not talked to him for a long time, for at least a year, since he left I've spoken to him very little."

This will come as a huge blow to Costa and Chelsea with both parties wanting to part ways with each other.