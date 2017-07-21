Real Madrid superstar threatens to join Barcelona and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 21st July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 21 Jul 2017, 20:41 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 21, 2017:

La Liga

Isco threatens to quit Real Madrid and join Barcelona

After selling Alvaro Morata for £70 million, the European champions are planning on using those funds on either Kylian Mbappe or Eden Hazard. The Daily Star has claimed that this has worried Isco because his place in the team will again be under threat.

Isco has told the club hierarchy to guarantee him ample playing time without which the 23-year-old will not sign a contract extension. The playmaker has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and this situation has alerted Barcelona who have long been admirers of Isco. The Spaniard is also a big fan of Lionel Messi and has expressed his desite to stay in Spain for the coming years.

FC Barcelona end their pursuit of Marco Verratti

The Sun reports that the Catalans have ended their pursuit of PSG's Marco Verratti. It has been reported that Verratti's new agent Mino Raiola and Barcelona have not been on good terms ever since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's exit from the club and the Barcelona board members do not want to deal with Raiola and his clients again.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have started preparing for life after Neymar and have decided to rope in Paulo Dybala as his replacement.