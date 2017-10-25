Real Madrid want world-class Bundesliga superstar, Manchester United want Real Madrid midfielder and other transfer news and rumours of the day- 25 October 2017

@goddamnhunter by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 25 Oct 2017, 21:10 IST

Zinedine Zidane is lining up world-class replacements for Benzema

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest compilation of all the transfer news from around the world. Today's stories feature the latest updates on the transfer front in world football which has the potential to change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on October 25, 2017:

La Liga

Lewandowski was the second highest top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season

Real Madrid hold talks with Robert Lewandowski's agent

Real Madrid's growing concerns upfront has spurred them into action and they are now trying to bring in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, according to AS.

Lewandowski, who was critical of Bayern's transfer activities has been tipped for a move away from the Allianz Arena for quite a while now. Bayern legend Stefan Effenburg had earlier asked the club to let go of the Pole for the same.

The latest updates on this front is that the Real Madrid top brass has held talks with Lewandowski's agent.

Barcelona and Real Madrid desperate to sign Brazilian u-17 sensation Lincoln

Lincoln, who has been impressive for Brazil in the u-17 World Cup so far, scoring 3 goals from 4 games is being pursued by the La Liga giants, according to Sunsport. The Flamengo youngster is just 16 years old and is yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

Flamengo have put a £26m price tag on the teenager and neither Real nor Barcelona will have any qualms meeting that.