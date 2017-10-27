Manchester United and Arsenal to fight it out for Barcelona winger and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 27th October 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer stories of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 27 Oct 2017, 23:06 IST

Jose vs Arsene in the transfer market

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on October 27, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester United and Arsenal battling for FC Barcelona starlet

After an impressive debut for the Catalans in the Copa Del Rey clash against Real Murcia, Jose Arnaiz has caught the attention of the European top dogs. Mundo Deportivo claims that Manchester United and Arsenal have enquired about the pacy 22-year-old winger. Arnaiz has been on the radar of a number of clubs for years now but his recent display for the first team has intensified his exit talks. Along with the Premier League duo, Bayern Munich are also interested in the winger and are looking at Arnaiz as a direct replacement for the ageing Franck Ribery.

Chelsea's choice of manager to replace Antonio Conte revealed

In a sensational report by the Sun, it has come to the fore that Chelsea have decided a replacement for Antonio Conte if the Italian fails to deliver the goods this season. The Blues have decided to replace him with his countryman, Carlo Ancelotti who is currently on a sabbatical after being sacked by Bayern Munich last month. Ancelotti is ready to resume his career with Chelsea for his second spell with the club and has previously won the league with the London giants.