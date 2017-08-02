New twist might force Neymar to stay at Barcelona and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 2nd August 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 02 Aug 2017, 20:57 IST

New twist in the tale

Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs.

La Liga

Neymar might be forced to stay at FC Barcelona

Despite the club officially stating that the Brazilian wants to leave in a world record move to PSG, one final hurdle has come in the way of this historic transfer. La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused the Parisians of financial doping whilst bringing up the topic of state-backed clubs.

Tebas also made it clear that the league would not accept an offer from PSG because the money they were willing to shell out was not from "standalone profits". The Spanish league supremo is confident that he has enough evidence to stop this transfer from happening this summer.

Meanwhile, PSG officials are on their way to Spain for a meeting in the La Liga offices.

Alvaro Negredo to leave Valencia

According to AS, the 31-year-old is ready to leave Valencia and is expected to announce his next destination soon. Negredo is valued at around £14 million by Los Che, with Turkish side, Besiktas, favourites for his signature. Swansea City and Leeds United are also interested in the former Manchester City striker but Negredo wants to test himself in Turkey rather than stay for another stint in England.