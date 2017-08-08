Manchester clubs to battle it out for FC Barcelona's main man and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 8th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 08 Aug 2017, 22:21 IST

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho set to battle it out for Sergio Busquets

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 8, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester clubs set to battle it out for Sergio Busquets

The Sun has claimed that both the Manchester sides are in the market for a midfielder and have identified Sergio Busquets as a potential target. FC Barcelona have already been rocked by the departure of Neymar and might not offload any more players this summer. But Busquets has long been rumoured to be looking for a reunion with Pep Guardiola, who is set to make a mega money move for the defensive midfielder. Manchester United are also looking closely at the situation and are ready to match any offer that City make for the Spaniard.

Confusion over the future of Philippe Coutinho

The English media have long maintained that Liverpool are not ready to do business for the Brazilian playmaker with the Reds set to reject any offer that comes their way from Barcelona. Meanwhile, Spanish tabloids have claimed that a deal has been struck between the two clubs with Coutinho all set to join the Catalans this week. Coutinho though has four years left on his contract which means that it is the club which will pull the strings in this transfer and not the player, who publicly revealed that he is open to a move to Spain.