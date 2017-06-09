Transfer news and rumours of the day: 9th June, 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 09 Jun 2017, 22:06 IST

Diego Costa might be on his way to Milan

Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs.

Serie A

AC Milan to target Chelsea's unwanted superstar

After revealing to the press that Chelsea manager does not want him for the next season, Diego Costa has alerted many clubs to secure his future. One of the clubs who are showing a glaring interest in him are AC Milan who according to Daily Mirror, have made Costa their main summer target and are ready to bid £40 million for the hot-headed striker.

After reportedly tasting a defeat in the pursuit of Alvaro Morata, the Rossoneri now seem to have focussed their attention on Costa who scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season.

Luciano Spalleti to sign for Inter Milan

Football Italia has claimed that the former AS Roma manager is ready to sign a two-year deal with Inter Milan and the deal will be made official on Wednesday. It is said that Spalleti was in China last week to meet the Chinese owners of Inter as he explained his ideas and project to them. The owner seem to have been impressed by him and are ready to offer him a €4 million per year contract.