Transfer News: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona target, Manchester United star agrees to join PSG and more – April 27, 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 940 // 27 Apr 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CD Leganes v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

All the latest transfer news in one place!

Jadon Sancho is going nowhere

Bundesliga has been taken by storm by Jadon Sancho this season and all the top European clubs are keeping tabs on him. The young winger has been in stunning form for Borussia Dortmund and that has helped them challenge for the German league title this season.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and even PSG have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old but BVB are in no mood to sell him. The Yellow & Black brigade have sold way too many top players in the past when big clubs have come calling but they are not willing to make the same mistake again.

Michael Zorc, BVB's Sporting Director, has made it clear that Sancho will not be sold at any cost this summer and that the winger will remain at the club next season.

“No, we did not receive anything [an offer]. We do not expect anything and we do not want anything, because he is on our plans. He will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. Nobody needs to get in touch,” he told Sky Sports.

“I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now. Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him.”

Real Madrid and Manchester United are said to be the ones keen on signing him at any cost this summer. Both teams are planning to rebuild their squads this summer and with Sancho fitting the bill for both sides, they are ready to pay over the asking price to seal the deal for the former Manchester City starlet.

1 / 5 NEXT