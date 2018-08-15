Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Madrid bid for Serie A star rejected, PSG prepare £100m move for Premier League star and more transfer news: August 14, 2018

Prathik R
ANALYST
Rumors
2.86K   //    15 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

With just two weeks left for the transfer window to shut, clubs the world over - bar England - are scrambling to get deals done. Barcelona and Real Madrid are yet to replace the void left by the departures of Andres Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo and are in the market for some world-class players. Meanwhile, in Italy, Inter Milan and Roma are looking to strengthen in order to build squads capable of dethroning Juventus from the summit of Serie A.

On that note, here are all the stories that made headlines on August 14, 2018:

Premier League

PSG prepare £100m move for Tottenham star

PSG are set to swoop for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen and are willing to part with as much as £100m for the Dane, according to Daily Express. Eriksen has also been linked with a move to Barcelona as a replacement for Andres Iniesta and is yet to sign a new contract with Spurs. However, PSG it appears have stepped up their pursuit of the 26-year-old who still has two years left on his current deal. With Premier League clubs unable to purchase any new signings, Tottenham would surely be unwilling to offload one of their best players.

David de Gea to sign new contract

Manchester United keeper David de Gea is all set to remain in England for the foreseeable future, according to Sky Sports. De Gea was initially a target of Real Madrid, who eventually ended up signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, and as a result, Manchester United have decided to offer the Spaniard a lucrative long-term deal to ward off other suitors. De Gea is unarguably the best keeper in the world and offering him an extension is the best piece of business United have done all summer.

Xherdan Shaqiri rejected Manchester United move

According to reports, Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri rejected an opportunity to move to Manchester United in favour of a switch to Liverpool, so he could work with Jurgen Klopp. Shaqiri was contacted by United over a possible move, but he snubbed them in order to move to Merseyside. Shaqiri recently spoke of his admiration for Klopp.

"I have admired Jurgen Klopp for a long time because his teams play fantastic football and he is a fantastic person. It is important for me to work with him and with people who communicate well with good character. We have spoken about my role. He likes me as a player and as you know, the coach doesn’t take any players for nothing," he explained.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Prathik R
ANALYST
RCB, Manchester United, Roger Federer, Kimi Raikkonen
