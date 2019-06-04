Arsenal Transfer News: Chinese clubs launch audacious bid to lure Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Super-League

Ross Bennellick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 2 // 04 Jun 2019, 07:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

British newspaper, The Times today reports that two Chinese clubs are attempting to lure Arsenal's top-goalscorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Chinese Super League this summer, with reports suggesting that both Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG are prepared to offer the Gunners' Gabon international a salary of £300,000 per week.

In case you didn't know...

Aubameyang finished the EPL season as joint top goalscorer with 22 goals, sharing the honors with Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah.

Under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, the former Borussia Dortmund goal-machine has formed a lethal partnership with Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette, with the pair being one of the very few positives in another lackluster Arsenal season.

The heart of the matter

With Arsenal once again failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and not expected to seriously mount a title challenge next season, it seems that Guangzhou Evergrande, who were very close to securing a deal for the player before he moved to Arsenal, and Shanghai SIPG, both now feel the time is right to swoop in and make Aubameyang the best-paid player in Chinese football.

He currently earns £190,000 a week at the Emirates Stadium so it's not absurd to believe that Aubemeyang, who is soon to turn 29, might fancy one final big contract instead of another season in the UEFA Cup.

What's next?

The Times is not considered to be the type of news outlet that saturates back pages with bogus transfer headlines, so we believe these reports to be true. What we do not know is if Arsenal will accept the approach or if Aubameyang would be keen on the move.

Whilst we await news on such matters, Gunners fans will need to cross their fingers and hope for the best.

Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang value cash above glory? Have your say in the comments section below.