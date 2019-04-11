×
Transfer news: Liverpool face tough competition for Ajax winger, whilst Arsenal and Spurs battle for Inter star's signature

Alex Thurston
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
31   //    11 Apr 2019, 03:49 IST

David Neres playing for Ajax.
David Neres playing for Ajax.

As the 2018/19 Premier Leagueseason slowly but surely comes to a close, various clubs will be looking forward to the summer months, when the transfer window will open once again, leading to the possibility of new big-money transfer rumours in the coming months.

If Liverpoolmanage Premier League success come the end of the campaign, they will no doubt be looking for further additions to bring to Anfield ahead of next season, as they look to continue their good form in the league, as well as in Europe.

It certainly won't just be the Reds who will be looking to improve their squad over the summer however, and it seems that it is the North London clubs who are both eyeing up a move for Ivan Perisic, as the Croatian winger looks to move away from Inter Milan, after handing in a transfer request in January.

Liverpool has recently been linked with a move for Ajax and Brazil winger David Neres, who has enjoyed a successful season so far with the Dutch giants.

In the last week, Le10Sport have reported that Liverpool have shown recent interest in the winger, but are yet to have made an official bid.


Ivan Perisic playing in the Champions League for Inter Milan.
Ivan Perisic playing in the Champions League for Inter Milan.

Neres has certainly been impressive this season, and is still in with a chance for European glory as Ajax face Juventusover two legs in the Champions Leaguequarter-finals.

The 22-year old has contributed 26 goals in all competitions for Ajax this season, helping them towards their title push, whilst also aiding the Dutch side in their hunt for European success.

However, it is also believed that Borussia Dortmundand PSGalso have tabs on the attacker, making for a potentially interesting transfer battle in the next few months.

After he supposedly almost joined the Gunners back in the January transfer window, Ivan Perisic is once again in the headlines, and is again rumoured to be a big name on his way to the Premier League ahead of next season.

Although the Croatian has been linked multiple times with a move to North London, it was reported by TuttoSport earlier in the season that the winger would prefer a move to Spurs over Arsenal.

The Inter man has also been a recurring target for Manchester United, so it comes as a slight surprise to hear that it is Tottenham who now reportedly lead the race for his signature.

However, Perisic's high wages could prove to be one of the main issues stopping the 30-year-old from completing his move to the Premier League.

After an impressive 2018 World Cup campaign with Croatia, scoring in both the semi-finals and the final, it's not hard to see why these English giants are now racing to bring the winger's renowned talent to the Premier League.


