Transfer News: Premier League clubs eye Villareal's €40M star winger

Premier League clubs have already shown their interest in the 19-year-old winger

What is the story?

Reports from Spanish outlet, Marca, have claimed that a few Premier League clubs are chasing the 19-year-old prolific winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

The recent form of the Nigerian winger has forced the Premier League clubs to turn their eyes on him. He is currently playing for the Spanish side, Villareal in the right wing position.

In case you didn't know

Samuel Chukwueze signed for the Spanish side back in 2017 for just €500,000 . This season, the winger has grabbed four goals from 19 league appearances. The Nigerian has also registered there assists for the Yellow Submarines.

Villareal's current position in the La Liga points table is 17th. The Yellow Submarines need to win their upcoming matches to keep a place in the league. Dropping any points now could ruin their whole season as the point differencse between them and 18th-placed Celta Vigo is only one.

Although they they drew their midweek home match against Barcelona in an exhilarating 4-4 draw, they need to keep winning to avoid the relegation battle. If they get relegated this season, it would be a hard task for Villareal management to keep the star players at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The heart of the matter

Samuel Chukwueze was superb against FC Barcelona - La Liga

A few days ago, a La Liga match was held between Villareal and league toppers, FC Barcelona. Samuel Chukwueze started the match for Villareal as a right winger. Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock for Barcelona, while Malcom doubled the advantage by scoring a stunning goal in the 16th minute of the match.

Samuel Chukwueze was the first scorer for Villareal, as he registered his name on the scoresheet at the 23rd-minute of the match. The way Chukwueze scored the goal was astonishing. Going past Clement Lenglet like he wasn't there, his solo run from the right-hand side was fabulous. His left-footed finish was as cool as you like. Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Leicester City are monitoring the 19-year-old talent.

Rumour probability: 7/10

Several reports have confirmed that the youngster is on the radar of a number of Premier League teams. Clubs like Leicester and Arsenal could go for the winger as they are in search of a prolific winger for their respective clubs.

What is next?

Samuel Chukwueze could leave his current side if he gets a quality deal from any Premier League's side. Real Betis host Villareal this weekend in La Liga. In this match, you could find Samuel Chukwueze scoring delicious goals for his current side.

