×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Transfer News: Premier League clubs eye Villareal's €40M star winger

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
64   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:12 IST

Premier League clubs have already shown their interest in the 19-year-old winger
Premier League clubs have already shown their interest in the 19-year-old winger

What is the story?

Reports from Spanish outlet, Marca, have claimed that a few Premier League clubs are chasing the 19-year-old prolific winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

The recent form of the Nigerian winger has forced the Premier League clubs to turn their eyes on him. He is currently playing for the Spanish side, Villareal in the right wing position.


In case you didn't know

Samuel Chukwueze signed for the Spanish side back in 2017 for just €500,000 . This season, the winger has grabbed four goals from 19 league appearances. The Nigerian has also registered there assists for the Yellow Submarines.

Villareal's current position in the La Liga points table is 17th. The Yellow Submarines need to win their upcoming matches to keep a place in the league. Dropping any points now could ruin their whole season as the point differencse between them and 18th-placed Celta Vigo is only one.

Although they they drew their midweek home match against Barcelona in an exhilarating 4-4 draw, they need to keep winning to avoid the relegation battle. If they get relegated this season, it would be a hard task for Villareal management to keep the star players at Estadio de la Ceramica.


The heart of the matter

Samuel Chukwueze was superb against FC Barcelona - La Liga
Samuel Chukwueze was superb against FC Barcelona - La Liga

A few days ago, a La Liga match was held between Villareal and league toppers, FC Barcelona. Samuel Chukwueze started the match for Villareal as a right winger. Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock for Barcelona, while Malcom doubled the advantage by scoring a stunning goal in the 16th minute of the match.

Samuel Chukwueze was the first scorer for Villareal, as he registered his name on the scoresheet at the 23rd-minute of the match. The way Chukwueze scored the goal was astonishing. Going past Clement Lenglet like he wasn't there, his solo run from the right-hand side was fabulous. His left-footed finish was as cool as you like. Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Leicester City are monitoring the 19-year-old talent.


Rumour probability: 7/10

Several reports have confirmed that the youngster is on the radar of a number of Premier League teams. Clubs like Leicester and Arsenal could go for the winger as they are in search of a prolific winger for their respective clubs.

What is next?

Samuel Chukwueze could leave his current side if he gets a quality deal from any Premier League's side. Real Betis host Villareal this weekend in La Liga. In this match, you could find Samuel Chukwueze scoring delicious goals for his current side.





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona: Malcom's display gives Valverde selection headache
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Statistics that prove they are Europe's new comeback kings
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star sets yet another record with a sensational free-kick against Villarreal 
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18/19: Villareal 4-4 Barcelona - 5 talking points from the match
RELATED STORY
Villarreal vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Villarreal, Barcelona injury news and more
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19, Villareal 4-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Fans go crazy on Twitter as 'insane' Lionel Messi scores a free-kick in his third consecutive match
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Messi and Suarez come to the rescue in Barcelona's 4-4 draw against Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us