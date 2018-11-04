Real Madrid to battle Chelsea for Gareth Bale's replacement, Barcelona eye move for Real Madrid's top target, and more transfer news - 4th November 2018

Real Madrid have reportedly decided on GarethBale's replacement, but face competition from Chelsea

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. You've surely come across several different transfer rumours, stories, news and updates over the course of the day.

Well, that's because a number of clubs are expected to do business this January, in the winter transfer window. Some, with the intention of recruiting some new players to reinforce their sides and fill in some spots, and some, to get rid of deadwood and narrow down on squad size.

Several big clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, among others, have also found themselves being spoken about when it comes to today's transfer rumours. Amidst all the chaos created by the rumour mills, here is a look at some of the day's top transfer rumours, news and updates - Ones that you'd probably want to know about:

Bayern Munich emerge as favourites to sign Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey's time at Arsenal is coming to an end after he was told he won't be given a new contract

Having previously been deep into negotiation talks until recently, last week, Arsenal stunned the world by telling Aaron Ramsey that he would not be handed a new contract, allowing him to leave the club at the end of the season.

Subsequently, a number of big Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United were linked to a potential signing of the Welshman. However, latest reports from The Sun suggest that Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, have now emerged as favourites to sign Ramsey.

Ramsey will become a free agent at the end of the season and will be allowed to join any club, but the report suggests that Bayern Munich have closely been monitoring the situation at Arsenal, and that the 27-year-old could very well play for the Bavarian club next season.

Bayern are rumoured to start negotiations at the start of next year.

