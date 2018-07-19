Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid to spend €300 million on 4 players, Bayern Munich superstar could join Manchester United or Barcelona and more- Transfer roundup, 19th July 2018

Rumors
19 Jul 2018

Real Madrid Announce Departure Of Coach Jose Mourinho
Florentino Perez is ready to do some serious business this summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. We've still got fresh memories of the World Cup but it's time for the clubs to get their act together and sign some players to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season. As a result, there are quite a few stories that have made headlines on 19th July 2018.

Without further ado, let's check them out:

Premier League

Alisson Becker comes to Liverpool for medical

FBL-WC-2018-BRA-DEPARTURE
Premier League bound

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have completed the £67 million signing of Alisson Becker from Roma. Meanwhile, Roma's sporting director Monchi has emphasized that selling Alisson "would not show a lack of ambition" whilst confirming that the player was in Liverpool on Thursday.

He said,

"We haven't finalised anything yet (with Alisson).
"But it is true that the negotiations are advanced and he's over in Liverpool now."

With this transfer, Alisson will become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Arsenal want Kingsley Coman

According to The GuardianUnai Emery wants to bring Bayern Munich youngster Kingsley Coman to the Emirates. Arsenal will, once again, have to pay the big bucks to secure his services with the potential transfer price being quoted at £44 million.

The French international who missed out on a spot in the French team that won the World Cup in Russia is contracted to the German Bundesliga giants till 2023.

At just 22-years-old, Coman is very much a signing for the future. With playing time coming at a premium at the Allianz Arena, Coman might just agree to join the Premier League after all.

