Premier League giants ready to offer €100 million to Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele, Pickford to replace Courtois and more: Transfer round-up, July 27, 2018

Is Ousmane Dembele on his way out of FC Barcelona?

Good evening folks! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find the transfer stories that made headlines on July 27, 2018:

Premier League

Will Pickford replace Courtois?

Chelsea make Jordan Pickford their prime target

Sky Sports have revealed that Chelsea have made Everton's Jordan Pickford their top pick to replace Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian shot-stopper has just one year left on his current deal and the club is reportedly willing to let him return back to his family in Spain.

Keepers such as Jack Butland and Kasper Schmeichel were looked at by the Blues after their initial target Alisson Becker was snapped up by Liverpool. But the focus has now been shifted towards Pickford, though no official contact has been made with the Toffees.

Everton are in no mood to let go one of England's star performers of the World Cup who was also the club's player of the year. Pickford joined Everton last summer for £30 million and it will certainly take a bid double that amount from Chelsea to get their hands on the talented custodian.

Tottenham Hotspur name Toby Alderweireld price

Despite reports circulating Manchester United's interest in Harry Maguire, the Independent has claimed that United still see Toby Alderweireld as their no.1 defensive target. Spurs are ready to do business for the centre back and have placed a £55 million valuation on his head.

Alternatively, Spurs want Anthony Martial to be included in the deal. Both these conditions are currently not acceptable to Manchester United. Other targets that are on United's radar if not for Alderweireld are Harry Maguire and Milan Skriniar.

