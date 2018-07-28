Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Real Madrid superstars block Eden Hazard's move to the Bernabeu, Chelsea suffer a huge transfer blow and more: Transfer round-up, July 28, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
27.47K   //    28 Jul 2018, 21:19 IST

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League
Real Madrid call off Eden Hazard's pursuit

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 28, 2018:

Premier League

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League
Harry Maguire's replacement?

Leicester City eyeing Jamaal Lascelles as Harry Maguire's replacement 

Manchester United's chase of Harry Maguire has taken a fresh turn. The Sun has reported that Leicester City are bracing themselves for a huge bid from United and are ready to let Maguire go for a fee over £60 million. The Foxes have also decided Maguire's replacement if he decides for a move to Old Trafford. 

Jamaal Lascelles is on Leicester's radar to replace England's World Cup campaign's top performer. The Midlands side is ready to make a £35 million bid for the Newcastle captain. Lascelles was adjudged as the Toons' player of the year last season and was also monitored by Chelsea. 

Along with Lascelles, Claude Puel is also targeting Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam in a £31 million move. Thus, it is believed that Leicester are trying to poach two central defenders from the funds generated from the soon to be made sale of Harry Maguire. 

Marcos Rojo closing in on a move to Wolves 

With Jose Mourinho eyeing a centre-back this summer, Manchester United are preparing to sell one of their central defenders to make way for a fresh face. The Independent has reported that Marcos Rojo may be the one that will be sacrificed by United to get either Maguire or Alderweireld on board. 

Wolves are confident of landing Rojo this summer and are reportedly preparing a £25 million move for the Argentinian. The Premier League newcomers have had a stunning transfer window so far which may reach a notch higher with the arrival of Marcos Rojo.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
An avid Premier League watcher with specialization in transfer news and post match analysis. Follow European and Indian football with minute attention with one eye on the world of cricket.
