Reports: Real Madrid to make a €215 million bid for Premier League superstar, Manchester United want Yerry Mina and more: Transfer round-up, July 29, 2018

Real Madrid all set to begin negotiations for PL superstar

Good evening, folks! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 29, 2018:

Premier League

On Manchester United's radar

Manchester United enter the race for Yerry Mina

Leicester City's extravagant valuation of Harry Maguire has reportedly caused Manchester United to drop their interest in the central defender. It is believed that after United's enquiry, Leicester demanded around £80 million for the English star. The Sun has now reported that United have focused their attention towards Barcelona's Yerry Mina.

Just like Maguire, the Colombian Mina was one of the top defenders in Russia and has caught the attention of a number of European sides. FC Barcelona are willing to offload Yerry Mina as he is currently surplus to demands as another centre-back, Clement Lenglet has already made his way to Camp Nou.

Everton were also interested in Mina but United's entry for the 23 year old may blow the Toffees out of the race. Barcelona value the Colombian at around £50 million but may accept a bid below that amount. The Catalans are also willing to let Mina go on a loan spell before making the deal permanent next summer.

Chelsea eyeing a sensational move for Aaron Ramsey

The Blues are preparing a £30 million transfer deadline move for Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman has entered the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract and according to Daily Mail, no talks have taken place between the two parties for an extension.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation and are preparing a big money offer for the Arsenal midfielder. Unai Emery is keen on holding onto one of Arsenal's most productive midfielders but the onus of this move rests on Ramsey's shoulders.

