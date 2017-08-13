Manchester United reject bid for Martial, Griezmann considering a U-turn and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 13th August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Football Transfer Roundup 13 Aug 2017, 21:32 IST

He's going nowhere!

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. The English Premier League is finally underway and soon will the other top leagues across Europe.

With under 3 weeks left before the transfer window ends, teams across are beginning to scamper behind their last minute signings.

Here's a quick summary of significant transfer talk for the day.

Premier League

Jose Mourinho will attempt to fend off interest in his player

Manchester United reject Tottenham Hotspur's bid for Anthony Martial

The Red Devils have reportedly rejected a £25 million bid from English Premier League rivals - Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Independent. After initially fighting off Inter Milan's interest in the forward, Mourinho now faces an English battle for the Frenchman.

The 21-year old is keen on first team football but has expressed his desire to stay at Manchester United and fight for his position. Jose Mourinho, too, has categorically told the media that he will not be selling Martial this summer.

Chelsea set to make 2nd bid for Danny Drinkwater

The English Premier League champions are believed to be closing in on Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and will submit a second, improved bid for the midfielder. Antonio Conte is said to be growing increasingly frustrated with Chelsea's performance in the transfer window.

After an initial bid of £15 million was rejected by the Foxes, The Sun have reported that Chelsea are due to submit another bid of around £25 million for Drinkwater in the coming days.

Liverpool want Insigne as Coutinho replacement

Despite publicly declaring that Coutinho is not for sale, Liverpool are resigned to selling their star player after the Brazilian officially handed in a transfer request earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp seems to have accepted the inevitable and is reportedly lining up Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement for the Brazilian, according to Sky Sources.