Zlatan to sign new contract, Barcelona want Ligue 1 star and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 21st August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Football Transfer Roundup 21 Aug 2017, 23:32 IST

Zlatan all set to don red again

The countdown has begun. We're only 10 days away from the end of the summer transfer window.

With teams across Europe looking to plug holes in their sides, here's a quick look at all the important transfer news and rumours from across Europe.

English Premier League

Looks like Ox might just stay at Arsenal

Arsenal to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain new contract

Amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea, Arsenal's contract rebel could shed his tag in the coming days. The Englishman has under 12 months left on his contract, but had previously failed to sign a new deal with the English giants.

However, reports from the Daily Star claim that the Gunners are set to offer the winger a new contract that will see him allegedly earn an astronomical £125,000-a-week. The Arsenal hierarchy are allegedly optimistic that Chamberlain will accept the new terms and pen a deal at the Emirates in the coming days.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to become a Red Devil once again

Despite being released after suffering a career-threatening knee injury, Super Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stunned the world with the speed of his recovery, and could regain fitness much sooner than anticipated.

With AC Milan lurking for the striker, Jose Mourinho seems to be wasting no time in tying the titan down to the club, and could offer Zlatan a new contract in the next few days, which could bring the 35-year old right back to Old Trafford, according to ESPN.

Barcelona end interest in Philippe Coutinho

After what turned out to be quite a rollercoaster transfer saga, it finally looks like Philippe Coutinho will be staying put at Liverpool, as per manager Jurgen Klopp's wishes. After an intense pursuit for the Brazilian, Barcelona have reportedly ended their interest in the midfielder.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool have nonchalantly missed the deadline set by Barcelona to accept their final offer for Coutinho. As things stand, the 25-year old will remain a Red this season.