Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid want Hugo Lloris and more: Transfer round-up, July 25, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
31.92K   //    25 Jul 2018, 20:30 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Will these two giants clash again in Italy?

Good evening, folks! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 25, 2018: 

Premier League 

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
Real Madrid's new target

Real Madrid targeting Hugo Lloris 

The Sun has claimed that Real Madrid have shifted their focus towards Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris. After David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois, Spurs no.1 is the latest goalkeeper that has attracted Madrid's attention. The bosses at Real Madrid believe that they will be able to lure Lloris to the Spanish capital. 

Spurs chief Daniel Levy is certainly one of the toughest negotiators in the game and it will surely take a bid higher than what Liverpool paid for Alisson Becker to get Hugo Lloris out of London. Real Madrid are ready to pay the price and have made Lloris their top candidate to replace Keylor Navas. 

The 31-year-old custodian has four more years left on his Tottenham contract but it is believed that Lloris is tempted by a move to Spain. After six seasons in the Premier League, Hugo Lloris now wants to test himself play in La Liga. 

Arsenal looking to make one more signing 

Unai Emery has revealed that Arsenal are looking to rope in one more fresh face before the end of the transfer window. The Gunners have made five signings under their new boss with Lucas Torreira being the most prominent. It is believed that Arsenal are chasing a wide player and have been linked with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Kingsley Coman. 

Emery was quoted by Goal as saying, "I am very happy with how the club is working and we are working every day on how we can improve. I am very happy with the players and I said at the last press conference that if there is an opportunity to try to sign one player, then we are looking.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho Unai Emery Barcelona Transfer News
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
An avid Premier League watcher with specialization in transfer news and post match analysis. Follow European and Indian football with minute attention with one eye on the world of cricket.
Real Madrid and Barcelona eyeing Chelsea star, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to spend €300 million on 4 players, Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €80 million Bayern Munich star and more:...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid shortlist five players to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
7 players who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid plan €50m + Ceballos move for Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us