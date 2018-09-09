Neymar picks London club, Pogba plots Manchester United exit & more: Weekly Transfer Round-up, September 3-9, 2018

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.47K // 09 Sep 2018, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar has constantly been linked with a move away from PSG

The transfer window may have shut last week, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying in. Although the window doesn’t re-open until January, we will continue to see transfer stories on the back pages for the next few months. These are the biggest and most exciting rumors that we have seen over the past week.

Neymar prefers a move to London

He may only have made a world-record £200 million move to PSG last summer, but we can never seem to get away from rumors linking him with a move away from Paris. This week, the Express reported that if Neymar were ever to come to England, he would wish to move to London, rather than one of the Manchester clubs.

This would put Arsenal and Chelsea in the frame, as opposed to Manchester United and Manchester City, both of whom Neymar has been linked with a move to in the past.

United offer de Gea new deal

There is little doubting that de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment. His incredible form has regularly seen him linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and in particular Real Madrid.

However, Thibaut Courtois’ move to the Bernabeu this summer is likely to have cooled this interest. United don’t appear to want to take any risks, however, and according to the Sun, are looking to tie him down to a new deal worth £350,000-a-week.

Pogba wants Juventus return

Pogba has an uneasy relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho

In the summer, Barcelona missed out on Pogba after making a £45 million plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina bid for the Frenchman. However, there have been signs for a while that Pogba is unhappy at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

The Express reports that Pogba has told United that he wishes to leave the club in January, and return to Juventus to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pogba initially left Juve to join the Red Devils for a then-world record £89.3 million in 2016, but has now got his heart set on a return to Italy.

Pavard denies Bayern move

Benjamin Pavard, one of the stars of the World Cup in Russia, has denied that he has agreed to move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports, the French defender plans to remain with Stuttgart for the rest of the season, and has hinted at a move abroad at the end of the season.

Pellegrini sacking would be costly for West Ham

Pellegrini has lost all of his first four league games in charge of the Hammers

West Ham have made a pretty shocking start to the season, having lost all four of their opening Premier League games.

They are the only team yet to win a point in England’s top four leagues, and the pressure is certainly growing on new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

However, the Times report that the Hammers will have to play Pellegrini £15 million in compensation if they sack him.

Liverpool make contact over Rabiot

Liverpool invested heavily in their midfield over the summer, and if reports from ESPN are to be believed, they haven’t quite finished yet. They report that the Reds have made contact with Rabiot’s agent, who is also his mother, over a move for the Frenchman at the end of the season. His contract is up at PSG at the end of the campaign, and Liverpool will be able to bring him to Anfield on a free transfer.

Juventus want Martial on a free

Juventus have become known in recent years for being capable of bringing in some of the best free transfers in world football. In the past, we have seen the likes of Sami Khedira, Dani Alves, and Andrea Pirlo all move to Turin for nothing, and according to Calciomercato they are looking to add another name to that list.

Martial’s contract is up at the end of the year, and Juve want to offer him an escape out of Old Trafford. They will have to beat the Red Devils’ contract offer though, as United don’t want to see him leave on a free this time next year.

Cahill could leave Chelsea in January

Cahill has spent over six years with Chelsea

Gary Cahill has seen his first-team opportunities limited since Maurizio Sarri took over at Stamford Bridge.

Cahill is now 32, so approaching the end of his career, and the Sun reports that the Englishman is looking to leave Chelsea so that he is given the opportunity to play regular first-team football elsewhere.

Manchester clubs target Neves

Ruben Neves has made an excellent start to the season with Wolves, and it looks to have caught the attention of some of the country's biggest clubs.

The Portuguese midfielder has adapted well to life in the Premier League, and has been key to his side's good start.

Now both Manchester United and Manchester City have registered an interest in Neves according to the Sun on Sunday, and this could lead to a bidding war for the 22-year-old, come January.