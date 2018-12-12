×
Barcelona eye shocking move for Premier League superstar, €90m-rated Real Madrid superstar 'in talks' with Tottenham Hotspur, and more: Transfer Round-up, 12th December 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.18K   //    12 Dec 2018, 19:14 IST

Barcelona are reportedly set to swoop for Premier League superstar
Barcelona are reportedly set to swoop for Premier League superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

Another action-packed weekend of club football has passed by in the buildup to the winter transfer window - the only time in a season when clubs can tend to their wear and tear.

As usual, today, we have seen the emergence of several new transfers rumours and updates. Today's top stories feature heavyweight clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester United, among others.

Potential transfers of several high-profile superstars have also been discussed. On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates for the day:


Manchester United lead race for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele

Lyon's 21-year-old Tanguy Ndombele has reportedly been linked with Barcelona, Manchester City and Spurs
Lyon's 21-year-old Tanguy Ndombele has reportedly been linked with Barcelona, Manchester City and Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele has had a quick rise to prominence due to his performances for Ligue 1 side, Lyon. He recently even earned praise from Pep Guardiola after Lyon's clash against City in the UEFA Champions League. He also recently earned a call-up to the French National Team.

As the January transfer window approaches, rumours of his potential move to a bigger club have been rampant, as the midfielder has allegedly been linked with clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City.

However, according to the latest reports from The Daily Mirror, Manchester United have now reportedly emerged as frontrunners to sign the Frenchman. The report claims that the Red Devils are at the front of the line, but may have to pay close to £90 million for him, after Lyon claimed that they had rejected offers "far superior" to £45 million.

Ndombele recently spoke about the transfer speculation and revealed that he had turned down offers earlier in the summer. Speaking to Canal Football Club, he reportedly said:

"I could have gone, maybe things would have worked out well. The club was firm, they didn’t want me to leave. I didn’t feel like leaving, and I think that today you can see that it was the best decision for me.
"Things are going well, I am playing a lot of games, and I am in the French national team. So, I think for the moment it was the best decision.
"I don’t imagine how my career will go, I live it instead. Of course they are big clubs, I don't close the door to anyone.
