Barcelona step up interest in Chelsea star, Important update on Real Madrid star's future, and more: Transfer Round-up, 16th December 2018

Barcelona are reportedly looking to swoop in for the unhappy Chelsea star

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

We're halfway through December, which means that the winter transfer window is almost upon us. Teams all around will look towards the window to address existing issues and concerns.

Several top teams are expected to do business in January, as they look to fill in gaps or get rid of deadwood. As usual, we've seen the manifestation of several new transfer stories, news and updates over the course of the day.

Well, worry not, because we've cut through the noise as we bring to you a list of rumours that could actually come to fruition and not just instigate the transfer mills.

Today's top stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester United, among others. They also feature some prominent superstars whose futures seem uncertain.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day:

Arsenal prepare £40 million move for Cristian Pavon

22-year-old Cristian Pavon plays for Boca Juniors

Arsenal's manager, Unai Emery, has reportedly grown fond of, and identified Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon as the club's next target, as per reports from The Sun. The 22-year-old is believed to be perfectly suited to play in Arsenal's system and is allegedly faster than most players in the current Arsenal squad.

Despite being hindered by injuries, the winger has made quite an impact for Boca, prompting Arsenal to prepare a bid for the star, who is reportedly set to cost as much as £40 million. The Argentine star has allegedly drawn attention from other Premier League clubs as well, although their valuations haven't matched the club's expectations.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Boca are prepared to accept a bid if it is close to their valuation of the star and that Arsenal will look to seal the deal in January.

