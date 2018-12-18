Juventus plan stunning £125m January offer for Premier League superstar, Real Madrid demand more than £100m for superstar, and more: Transfer Round-up, 18th December 2018

Juventus want to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with the Premier League superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

Another weekend of intense footballing action has passed us in the build-up to the winter transfer window, and transfer rumours are beginning to proliferate at an astonishing rate. Top clubs and players are being linked with potential January transfers, as several clubs are expected to do business - either to fill in gaps or to get rid of deadwood.

A number of significant transfer news and rumours have emerged today, and the top stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City, among others.

Quite a few high-profile superstars have been named in today's stories, as well. On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates for the day:

Arsenal lead race for Lille's Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has been in sensational form for Lille this season

Lille's star performer, Nicolas Pepe, has already scored 12 goals and assisted 6 more in Ligue 1 so far, and has resultingly begun to draw plenty of attention. According to reports from The Daily Star, the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old.

However, the report claims that Arsenal are, in fact, believed to be leading the race, but will have to hurry in order to seal the deal for the French-Ivorian star. Despite claiming that they wouldn't sell him, Lille are reportedly open to negotiations at the moment but will demand as much as £45 million for the winger.

Earlier, Lille's owner, Gerard Lopez had said

"What if Barcelona gives me €100million to buy Pepe? He will not leave this winter. I want him to continue here, we want him to stay, he wants to stay."

Now, however, the club's stance has allegedly softened now, as they are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the star.

