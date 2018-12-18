×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus plan stunning £125m January offer for Premier League superstar, Real Madrid demand more than £100m for superstar, and more: Transfer Round-up, 18th December 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.08K   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:32 IST

Juventus want to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with the Premier League superstar
Juventus want to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with the Premier League superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

Another weekend of intense footballing action has passed us in the build-up to the winter transfer window, and transfer rumours are beginning to proliferate at an astonishing rate. Top clubs and players are being linked with potential January transfers, as several clubs are expected to do business - either to fill in gaps or to get rid of deadwood.

A number of significant transfer news and rumours have emerged today, and the top stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City, among others.

Quite a few high-profile superstars have been named in today's stories, as well. On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates for the day:


Arsenal lead race for Lille's Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has been in sensational form for Lille this season
Nicolas Pepe has been in sensational form for Lille this season

Lille's star performer, Nicolas Pepe, has already scored 12 goals and assisted 6 more in Ligue 1 so far, and has resultingly begun to draw plenty of attention. According to reports from The Daily Star, the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old.

However, the report claims that Arsenal are, in fact, believed to be leading the race, but will have to hurry in order to seal the deal for the French-Ivorian star. Despite claiming that they wouldn't sell him, Lille are reportedly open to negotiations at the moment but will demand as much as £45 million for the winger.

Earlier, Lille's owner, Gerard Lopez had said

"What if Barcelona gives me €100million to buy Pepe? He will not leave this winter. I want him to continue here, we want him to stay, he wants to stay."

Now, however, the club's stance has allegedly softened now, as they are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the star.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Isco Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Barcelona and Juventus to battle it out for PSG and Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 2 players+cash for €150million...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye shocking move for Premier League superstar,...
RELATED STORY
PSG to battle Real Madrid, Juventus for £150m-rated...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea in 3-way battle for €90million Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and Arsenal begin talks to sign Barcelona star,...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea consider January swoop for unhappy Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to leave, Philippe Coutinho...
RELATED STORY
€60M Premier League striker offered to Barcelona, Real...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us