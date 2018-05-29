Real Madrid to sell four players to fund Neymar's move, Barcelona want Eriksen, and more: Transfer round-up, 29th May 2018

Real Madrid are planning some major changes this summer to fund a move for Neymar. Will Gareth Bale be in their roster next season?

Zinedine Zidane means business this summer

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 29, 2018:

La Liga

Real Madrid to sell four players for €180 million

A huge summer awaits Real Madrid. Club chief Florentino Perez has planned a major exodus at the club in order to raise as much funds as possible for the arrival of Neymar. According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have decided to offload four players this summer.

The players that are expected to leave the Bernabeu are: Gareth Bale, Kiko Casilla, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral. A realistic value for Bale is set out at €120 million while the club hopes to raise another €60 million from the sale of the other three for an all-out raid on acquiring Neymar.

FC Barcelona to prioritise Christian Eriksen

Along with Antoine Griezmann, a move for Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen is high on Barcelona's to-do list. Sport reports that replacing Andres Iniesta has become a priority for the club and they have earmarked Eriksen as the perfect replacement. The Londoners value Eriksen highly and are expected to play hardball.