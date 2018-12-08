×
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in chase of two €180million-rated superstars, Barcelona star admits to uncertainty about his future, and more: Transfer Round-up, 8th December 2018   

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
2.38K   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:07 IST

Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, will not be pleased with the latest developments
Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, will not be pleased with the latest developments

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With a weekend of intense club matches set to be played across Europe's top leagues this weekend, much of the focus will be on the pitch. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, clubs will continue to toil away in preparation for the upcoming winter transfer window.

A number of top clubs are reportedly set to do business in a bid to improve their respective teams. As usual, a fair share of transfer news and rumours have been generated today. The top stories feature the bigwigs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United, among others.

On that note, here's a look at the top transfer rumours, news and updates for the day:


Romelu Lukaku to consider transfer away from Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Manchester United this season
Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Manchester United this season

Romelu Lukaku's season at Manchester United has been painful, to say the least. The Belgian striker has struggled to find form and has only scored 5 goals in all competitions this season.

As a result, Lukaku was sidelined to the bench in United's match against Arsenal a few days ago. The 25-year-old has played only one full match in United's last six matches and is reportedly growing frustrated under manager, Jose Mourinho, as per reports from The Sun.

The report claims that if this situation prevails over the course of the season, Lukaku could consider his options and weigh up a move away from the club in the summer, as a January move would be extremely unlikely.

Notably, these reports come in light of a statement issued by Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, stating that the Portuguese tactician intends to stay loyal to the Red Devils, despite recent reports claiming that he could soon be on his way elsewhere

