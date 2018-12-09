×
PSG to battle Real Madrid, Juventus for £150m-rated superstar, Barcelona prepare world-record £200million move for Premier League superstar, and more: Transfer Round-up, 9th December 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
4.78K   //    09 Dec 2018, 19:08 IST

There will be no stopping Barcelona if they can successfully unite Lionel Messi with their superstar target
There will be no stopping Barcelona if they can successfully unite Lionel Messi with their superstar target

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

We're about three weeks away from the winter transfer window, and naturally, things are heating up, and how!

The buildup to the window has witnessed the generation of hordes of transfer rumours, and today has been no different. In fact, today's rumours have been significant, to say the least. The top stories for the day feature extremely high-profile footballers as well as giant clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona, among others.

On that note, here is a look at the most significant transfer rumours, news and updates for the day:

Pep Guardiola furious over de Jong transfer as PSG close in

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is reportedly furious
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is reportedly furious

Manchester City have long been linked with a potential move for Ajax and Dutch star, Frenkie de Jong. In fact, several reports had earlier claimed that it was just a matter of time before the Premier League champions completed the move and sealed the deal.

However, in a stunning turn of events, City have seen themselves lose the lead to Paris Saint-Germain, in the race for the 21-year-old star. According to reports from The Daily Mirror, City's representatives were set to take the next step and fly to Amsterdam on Thursday, to hash out a deal.

Astonishingly, a few hours before the meeting was scheduled to take place, City backed out, temporarily putting the deal on ice. This reportedly opened the door for Paris Saint-Germain's representatives to jump in and beat City to the player.

The reports claim that Frenkie de Jong is now on the verge of moving to PSG and that Pep Guardiola is furious as he's soon to miss out on yet another important transfer target, after losing out on the likes of Fred, Jorginho and Alexis Sanchez.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Harry Kane Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
