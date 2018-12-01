Chelsea asked to pay world record transfer fee for Real Madrid superstar, Barcelona and Juventus to battle it out for PSG and Real Madrid superstars and more: Transfer Round-up, December 1, 2018

Florentino Perez means business

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. The festive season is here and we wish all our readers a wonderful December. We're now officially under a month away from the January transfer window and the average football fan's life is going to get a lot more interesting over the coming days.

With teams now looking at the winter transfer window just as intently as the summer one, a lot of big deals are expected to go over the line in January. With some of the biggest clubs in Europe still struggling to find their feet in the new season, expect some high-profile moves to happen.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer stories that made headlines on the 1st of December, 2018.

Manchester United's club transfer record bid for Koulibaly rejected by Napoli

Koulibaly might end up staying at Napoli

As per Calcio Mercato via Corriere Dello Sport (newspaper edition), Manchester United were willing to offer €103 million (£91m) for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. However, the Napoli top brass rejected the offer as they remain determined to hold on to their defender.

Meanwhile, SportWitness did some digging and came out with the TyC Sport from almost 2 weeks ago that the Serie A giants want no less than €115 million for the 27-year-old.

Koulibaly possesses all the qualities that Jose Mourinho and co. are looking for in a centre-back. He is quite a big presence at the back and dispenses his defensive duties with aplomb. The Senegalese defender is also good with the ball at his feet and can help play the ball out from the back and could prove to be a great partner for the improving Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United are desperate. However, it remains to be seen whether or not they'll be willing to spend that much money on a centre-back.

