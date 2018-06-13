Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Julen Lopetegui looking to sign five players and sell eight this summer, Manchester United end pursuit of Spurs star and more: Transfer round-up, June 13, 2018

Real Madrid are in for a ride this summer! The new boss has some big and bold plans on the transfer front.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 21:17 IST
20.36K

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly
Julen Lopetegui - the man with all the spotlight

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 13, 2018: 

#1 La Liga 

Julen Lopetegui's summer plans revealed

The man of the moment - Julen Lopetegui has caught the footballing world's attention in just over a day. From being named as the Real Madrid manager to being sacked by Spain the other day, no other footballing personality has been discussed more than the Spaniard in the last few hours. 

According to Diario Gol, after his Spain sacking, Lopetegui will start his Real Madrid project earlier than expected and is eyeing major changes in the first team squad. The 51-year-old has conveyed the list of players that he wants at the club and those who he thinks do not have a future at the club to Florentino Perez. 

Lopetegui is eyeing five mega signings this summer which include: Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Alvaro Odriozola, Thiago Alcantara and David De Gea. The new boss also wants to sell as many as eight first-team players ahead of the new season. 

The players who the new boss wants to be gone are: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Keylor Navas, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and Theo Hernandez. 


Stefan Savic to spark a transfer battle between Chelsea and Juventus

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is on the radar of Chelsea and Juventus, according to Sky Sports. Savic left Manchester City for Atletico in 2015 and made 36 appearances for the Colchoneros last season. 

Juventus are eyeing a replacement for Stephan Lichsteiner whereas Chelsea are in the market for an experienced defender this summer. The Montenegro international will be allowed to leave this summer as Atletico look to strengthen their side in other departments. 

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Spain Football David De Gea Neymar Jose Mourinho Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
