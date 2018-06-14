Sergio Ramos hurts FC Barcelona in a huge way, Chelsea receives a boost in Maurizio Sarri chase and more: Transfer round-up, June 14, 2018

The big man has once again proved to be a nightmare for FC Barcelona! This will hurt Lionel Messi and co.

Sergio Ramos has once again proved to be a nightmare for FC Barcelona

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 14, 2018:

Real Madrid are keen on signing Alisson

AS Roma name Alisson Becker price

Gazzetta Dello Sport has claimed that Roma will demand at least €60 million to let Alisson go. Real Madrid have emerged as the favourites to land the Brazilian with the shot-stopper also keen on joining the European champions.

Roma chief Monchi is eyeing at least €60 million plus bonuses for the goalkeeper and will not budge lower than this valuation. Roma believe they hold all the cards in Alisson's case with the goalkeeper having three years remaining on his current contract.

Napoli drop price for Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea have received a huge boost in the pursuit of their top target to replace Antonio Conte. The Mirror reports that Napoli have dropped their price to £4.5 million to let Maurizio Sarri leave this summer. His £7 million release clause expired on May 31 keeping the master tactician on the club's payroll.

Napoli are desperate to let Sarri go as they face a prospect of paying him for two more years. The Italian giants have already appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their next boss with Chelsea now tipped to sign Sarri. Borussia Dortmund and Zenit St Petersburg were also previously linked with the Italian coach.